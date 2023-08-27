Preity Zinta Pens Heart-Wrenching Note Mourning Her Father-In-Law’s Demise; 'Loved Cooking Your…’

Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough back in 2016 at an intimate ceremony. Time and again, she has shared moments of her life from the States. The actress has now informed her fans that her father-in-law Jon Swindle has passed away.

Sharing a throwback photo with him, Preity penned an emotional note mourning his loss. She wrote, Dear Jon, I will miss your warmth, your kindness & most of all your incredible sense of humor. I loved going shooting with you, loved cooking your favourite Indian dishes and having conversations on every topic under the sun.”

On a closing note she added, “Thank you so much for opening your home & your heart to me & my family 🙏The East Coast will never be the same without you. I know you are at peace right now & at a happy place. Rest in peace 💔.”

Have a look at the photo:

In the photo, Jon and Preity donned their brightest smiles as they hugged each other and posed. The photo looked like it was taken during an Indian festival.

While Preity currently resides in the United States, she had recently returned to India during the Indian Premier League season.

Preity Zinta was last seen in Neeraj Pathak’s action comedy film Bhaiaji Superhit alongside Sunny Deol. She also appeared with Vir Das in an episode of Fresh Off The Boat, an American sitcom. Preity Zinta last produced a web series The Night Manager starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor.