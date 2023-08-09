Preity Zinta Recalls Not Recognising Hrithik Roshan On Koi... Mil Gaya Sets: 'I Suddenly Turned To See...'

Actress Preity Zinta shared that she plays the title track of Koi Mil Gaya to lull her children, Gia Zinta Goodenough and Jai Zinta Goodenough, to sleep. During an interview with the news agency ANI, Preity also reminisced about the first day of shooting when she felt annoyed by her co-star Hrithik Roshan.

Speaking with news agency ANI, the actress said, “The title track, Koi Mil Gaya is something I play when my kids don’t go to sleep, it helps calm them down." Preity affectionately referred to her children as her own ‘jadoo’ (magic), drawing a parallel with the extraterrestrial character Jadoo from the film. She revealed the detail about her kids’ bedtime routine during the 20th anniversary celebration of Koi Mil Gaya. The film, where Preity played Hrithik Roshan’s romantic interest, marked its 20th anniversary on Tuesday.

Preity also shared a behind-the-scenes anecdote from the filming of the film. Recalling the first day of shooting, she mentioned that her initial irritation stemmed from Hrithik’s late arrival on sets. “I remember the first day of shoot, I was irritated that Hrithik was late and suddenly someone tapped on my shoulder, I turned to see and it was Hrithik in Rohit’s look. He was completely unrecognisable and I was surprised to see him. It only then struck me that Hrithik was on set all along, it was just that I did not recognise him," she said.

Koi Mil Gaya, directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan, is a science fiction film starring Hrithik, Preity, and Rekha in leading roles. The storyline revolves around Rohit Mehra (Hrithik), a young man with developmental challenges, who has a chcne encounter with an extraterrestrial entity named Jaadoo. This grants him extraordinary abilities. The film hit theatrrs on August 8, 2003, and was a huge success at the box office.