Preity Zinta Shares 2 HORRIFIC Incidents, Slams Paps For Laughing As a Man 'Harassed' Her

Preity Zinta was recently slammed by netizens after a video of her ignoring a handicapped man went viral on social media. And now the actress has finally reacted to the trolls and shared a video clip along with a message on her Instagram handle. She talked about two incidents in her long post that shook her this week and said, “I have equal right like anyone else to live the way I want’.

Sharing the first incident, Preity Zinta alleged how a woman tried to take a photo of her daughter. Not just this, but when the actress ‘politely’ asked the lady not to click pictures, she “suddenly scooped my daughter in her arms & planted a big wet kiss next to her mouth & ran off saying what a cute baby". Preity mentioned that she could have ‘reacted badly’ but she decided to keep her calm to avoid making a scene.

Talking about the second incident, the Veer-Zaara actress alleged how a ‘handicapped man kept trying to stop me’ when she had a flight to catch. Preity claimed that over the years, he ‘harassed’ her for money and wrote, “I have given it to him when I could. This time when he asked for money I said sorry today I have no cash, just a credit card.The lady with me gave him some money from her purse. He threw it back at her cuz it wasn’t enough & started getting aggressive. As u can see he followed us for some time & got more aggressive."

Later in her post, Preity Zinta lashed out at paps for laughing when the man was running after her car.

“The photographers found this incident funny. Instead of helping us they filmed & laughed. NO ONE told him not to follow the car or harass us as anyone could have gotten hurt. Had there been an accident, I would have been blamed. My being a celebrity would have been questioned. Bollywood would have been blamed & a lot of negativity would have spread. I think it’s high time people realise that I’m a human being first, then a mom & then a celebrity. I also don’t need to apologise for my success constantly & be bullied for it cuz I’ve worked very hard to get where I am,” she wrote.

Preity Zinta is a successful name in Bollywood. She has featured in several big films including Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara, Koi… Mil Gaya, Dil Hai Tumhara and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna among others.

