Preity Zinta To R Madhavan, Bollywood Celebrities Who Love Farming

While there are many celebrities in Bollywood who spend millions on luxurious homes, swimming pools and more, there are some who have spent their time, effort and money doing their bit for nature by taking up farming. Many of these celebrities don’t want to lose touch with their roots and want to stay connected. They have taken up farming not just as a hobby but as a way of life. They often spend a lot of their time growing fruits and vegetables on their land. Let’s look at Bollywood celebrities who have found love in farming:

Dharmendra

Legendary actor Dharmendra is one of the biggest superstars Bollywood has ever seen. As the actor does a few films now, he spends a lot of time on his farm doing farming. He often shares pictures and videos of his farming on social media. According to reports, he also spent his time doing organic farming during the lockdown.

Preity Zinta

After getting married and shifting to the US, Preity started investing in organic farming. Reportedly, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actress has a huge garden in her house where she grows a variety of vegetables and fruits. She also shares a lot of videos of her picking vegetables from her garden, the reports added.

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff is one of the most stylish actors in Bollywood. Apart from maintaining a high style quotient, the actor is also an advocate of planting trees. Reportedly, he owns a 44,000-square feet farmhouse between Mumbai and Pune, where he has spent a lot of time farming. He also shares a lot of pictures and videos of farming.

R Madhavan

One of the most charming and good-looking actors in Bollywood, R Madhavan also has a keen interest in farming. Recently, he revealed that he bought barren land and turned it into a coconut farm. He also added that it took him five years to rejuvenate the soil using modern and organic methods of agriculture.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Before becoming an actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was a farmer in his hometown. According to reports, he still enjoys farming a lot and often shares clips of him working in the fields in his hometown.