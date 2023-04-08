Preity Zinta Visits Guwahati's Kamakhya Temple Despite 'Delayed Flight', Shares Her Experience

Actress Preity Zinta visited the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati. Sharing glimpses of her visit in a video on social media, Preity wrote a heartfelt message expressing gratitude. The actress was in Guwahati to attend her IPL team Punjab Kings’ match with Rajasthan Royals on April 5. The video, shared by the actress on Instagram, provided a glimpse of the temple, surrounding shops, and a pond. The actress received a small replica of the Kamakhya temple as a present. While inside the temple compound, the actress captured several self-portraits. The video featured Chariots Of Fire by Vangelis in the background.

In the video, Preity is seen donning a pink suit and covering her head with the dupatta. She was also wearing a face mask.

“One of my reasons to go to Guwahati was to visit the famous Kamakhya Devi temple. Even though our flight was delayed for several hours & I was up all night, it all seemed worth it once I entered the temple. I felt such powerful vibrations when I went there & a sense of peace n calm." The actress added, “These moments of stillness & gratitude make up for all the chaos & judgement around & for this I am grateful. If any of you go visit Guwahati do not miss this incredible temple. You can thank me later,” the actress wrote in the caption.

Preity’s IPL has started its IPL campaign on a winning note, registering two back-to-back convincing victories. The team appointed Shikhar Dhawan as its new captain ahead of this season and the decision seemed to be bringing good results. In their last match, Punjab defeated Rajasthan by 5 runs.

The actress in a tweet praised her team’s performances

What a thrilling game & an amazing victory last night in Guwahati. Loved that it was a team effort & our young guns are firing,confident & smiling. So PROUD of you Prabh❤️Great captaincy from ShikharIt’s good to start this IPl with 2 back to back wins.Upward & onwards from here pic.twitter.com/0g0iTNN1cw— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 6, 2023

In another tweet, the actress thanked the people of Assam for giving support and love to the team.

Guwahati stadium vibe ❤️❤️ Thank you so much to the wonderful people of Assam for so much love towards me & our team. I loved the fact that most people asked before taking pictures and didn’t jam cameras in our faces… pic.twitter.com/aYTTi8fhRh— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 7, 2023

“Guwahati stadium vibe. Thank you so much to the wonderful people of Assam for so much love towards me and our team. I loved the fact that most people asked before taking pictures and didn’t jam cameras in our faces,” the actress wrote.

