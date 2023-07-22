Presenting To You, Rapper Ranveer Singh And His Remarkable Version Of 'What Jhumka'

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh left audiences in awe during a recent Spotify music concert with an electrifying impromptu performance. The actor surprised everyone by taking the stage alongside popular playback singer Jonita Gandhi and belting out the popular track What Jhumka, from his upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, where he stars opposite actress Alia Bhatt. The event also served as a promotional platform for the latest song and witnessed a magical night of music and entertainment.

A video from the event has gone viral on the internet, capturing the electric atmosphere as Ranveer Singh takes the stage and sings his own track from the film. Shared by Dharma Movies on Instagram, the clip showcases the crowd cheering and singing along while Ranveer Singh and Jonita Gandhi deliver a memorable performance. Adding to the excitement, the duo was seen dancing to the song with infectious energy.

Ranveer Singh looked dapper in a grey suit ensemble that exuded both elegance and edginess.

Sporting a cropped blazer with metallic button closures and padded shoulders, the Gully Boy star paired it with a black T-shirt tucked neatly inside baggy grey pants featuring a high-rise waistline. He accessorized his ensemble with chunky black Chelsea boots, which added an extra layer of boldness to his appearance. His signature diamond ear stud and a stylish chain-link necklace further accentuated his charismatic persona. To complete the look, the actor donned quirky sunglasses that epitomized his vibrant and adventurous spirit.

On the other hand, Jonita Gandhi looked stunning in an all-black suit adorned with intricate designs on the blazer. Her sleek ponytail added an element of sophistication to her appearance, perfectly complementing the suave aura of Ranveer Singh.

The camaraderie between the two stars extended off-stage as well, as Jonita Gandhi shared a delightful video on her social media, showcasing the duo having a great time while vibing to the hit song What Jhumka. The clip quickly went viral, delighting fans across the globe.

The song What Jhumka has been receiving good reviews from fans and music enthusiasts alike since its recent release. With the melodious voices of Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi adding a unique charm to the composition, the track has quickly climbed the charts and cemented its place as a fan favourite.

Ranveer and Alia will be sharing the screen space for the second time in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani The movie also includes veteran stars like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in important roles. Excitingly, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 28, 2023.