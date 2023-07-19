Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Marriage Hit The Rocks, Couple 'Taking Time Apart'? Here's What We Know

All is not well between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, if a new report is to be believed. The former senior royal and the actress got married in May 2018 and moved to the US after Meghan faced heavy criticism in the UK. While the couple moved to Montecito, Calif. and live with their two children, son Archie and daughter Lili, it is now being claimed that their marriage has hit the rocks and that the couple is living separately.

According to Radar Online report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are ‘taking time apart’ to rebuild their bond. “They’re trying to figure out what hit them. Harry doesn’t fit in Meghan’s tacky Tinseltown world," an alleged source told the outlet. The couple have allegedly had a few ‘rocky’ months following the bad press they’ve received and the deals that fell out. The reported added that the Spotify deal failure was a “game-changer" for their relationship.

It is claimed that Harry is headed to Africa, where he feels ‘most like himself’ and Meghan will not accompany him. He is allegedly headed for the solo trip to film his documentary for Netflix. “Taking time apart on different continents will hopefully help them find whatever they need to move on," the source claimed.

The insider added that Meghan and Harry are under “tremendous financial pressure to fund their lavish California lifestyle, including their $14 million mansion and huge security costs.” “That stress, coupled with their emotional issues, has likely made life a living hell,” the grapevine claimed.

To top it off, an anonymous tipster told celeb gossip platform Deuxmoi that the couple has “sold their mansion in Montecito” and Harry was “living in another place.” “Not sure if the house was sold but I had heard a couple weeks ago he was staying someplace else there,” the platform said.

While Meghan and Harry are yet to address these claims, a source close to the couple told Page Six, “It’s not true, it’s literally made up."