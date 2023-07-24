Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Montecito Neighbour Makes Shocking Allegation: 'We Don't See...'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be house hunting in Malibu but it seems like one of their alleged neighbours is not impressed with the Duke of Sussex and the former actress. As we know it, Meghan and Harry own a mansion in Montecito. While the couple choose to remain away from the cameras and spotlight, their alleged neighbour — a Navy veteran — claims they are not open to even interacting with the neighbours.

An 88-year-old US Navy veteran named Frank McGinity released his memoir titled Get Off Your Street recently and mentioned the royal couple in one of the chapters. As reported by The Independent UK and The Montecito Journal, McGinity claimed he had approached the couple when they first moved into the neighbourhood in 2020 with the offer to give them tapes consisting the history of the area. However, he was met with a snub.

“I have a big house next to Harry and Meghan’s property and I live in the guest house while renting the main house out on Airbnb," he mentioned in the book. “Harry and Meghan live on old McCormick property and I went up to their gate with the films on a CD, but they weren’t interested," he added.

“The gate guy turned me away and wouldn’t take the film, just saying ‘they’re not interested.’ I was trying to be neighbourly,”he said, adding, “We don’t see them very much around here. It’s surprising they came here. People are typically older. It’s where the elephants come to die.”

His statement surfaced amid rumours that Meghan and Harry are looking at moving homes. Meghan and Harry are reportedly looking to shift to the popular Hollywood residential hostpot Malibu, where several stars such as Simon Cowell, Cher, Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio, Miley Cyrus and Charlize Theron stay.

A source told The Express UK that one of the biggest reasons the couple wants to move to Malibu is the proximity to central Los Angeles and Beverly Hills. Another factor that has induced the decision is allegedly Meghan’s plans to expand her media profile as a producer, philanthropist and content creator.