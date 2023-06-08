‘Prioritise Respect’: Actress Anjali Describes The Qualities Of An Ideal Husband

Anjali began her film career in the Telugu film industry, but it was in Tamil cinema where her talent for acting truly shone. She made her Tamil debut with the movie Kattradu Tamil, directed by Ram, where she portrayed the character Anandhi. This film marked a significant turning point in her career.

Subsequently, her performances in movies such as Angadi Teru, Doonga Nagar, Anywhere and Always, Vattikuchi, and Iraivi became pivotal moments in her film journey. Currently, Anjali is also playing the lead role in the Telugu film Game Changer, directed by Shankar and starring Ram Charan.

Anjali, who entered the film industry as an actress 17 years ago, is now on the verge of starring in her 50th film. The movie, titled ‘Eegai,’ is a collaborative production between Green Entertainment and D3 Productions.

An interview with Anjali discussing marriage has gained significant popularity online. In the interview, she expressed her desire to marry a respectable and suitable partner. According to Anjali, after marriage, it is important for a good man to prioritise respect before love and romance towards their partner. She expressed her preference for such individuals and mentioned that she would encourage her friends to marry someone with those qualities.

Amid widespread speculations about Anjali’s rumoured relationship with actor Jai and their supposed upcoming marriage, Anjali herself denied these rumours. Jai also mentioned that he was currently single and focused on his film commitments, indicating that he wasn’t ready to pursue a romantic relationship. Besides, Anjali was rumoured to have fallen in love with someone from the film industry at that time, with plans of tying the knot soon and possibly retiring from acting thereafter. However, Anjali later clarified that these rumours were completely false and lacked any factual basis, putting an end to the circulating gossip.

Anjali is set to enter into a marital union with a partner chosen by her family members. It has been reported that she has agreed to an arranged marriage, and preparations for the wedding are currently in progress. The identity of the actress’ soon-to-be husband has not yet been disclosed, but an official confirmation regarding the wedding is expected to be announced shortly.