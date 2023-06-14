Pritam Birthday: Latest Songs Playlist of the Music Composer

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PRITAM: One of the leading Bollywood music composers, Pritam turns 52 today. Known for creating soundtracks of films like Dhoom, Dhoom 2, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Life In A… Metro, Jab We Met, Barfi! and Raabta, Pritam began his musical career in Bollywood with fellow composer Jeet Gannguli in Sanjay Gadhvi-directed Tere Liye. Since then, he has been credited for providing music to over 100 films, with more on the way. On his birthday, we look at five of his recent songs.

Kesariya (2022)

Written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Kesariya was the first song released from Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. Composed by Pritam, the romantic track depicts the lead characters, Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) and Isha (Alia Bhatt) in Varanasi, offering Puja at temples and visiting the city’s ghats. The song is performed by Arijit Singh, Antara Mitra. Tum Jo Milo (2022)

This melodious track from the psychological thriller Freddy is composed by Pritam and written by Irshad Kamil. The song depicts dentist, Dr Freddy Ginwala’s (Kartik Aaryan) falling for Kainaaz (Alaya F) who visits his clinic to extract her tooth. The track is performed by Abhijeet Srivastava with Shreya Phukan. Hockey Hai Dil Mera (2022)

Pritam was chosen to compose the theme song of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023, Bhubaneswar, which took place in Januray, this year. The song, released on December 30, 2022, deftly conveys the spirit of the game and the excitement of Hockey lovers in India. Mere Sawaal Ka (2023)

The bubbly romantic song from action drama Shehzada deals with the lead characters Bantu (Kartik Aaryan) and Samara (Kriti Sanon) developing feelings about each other. The Pritam-composed track, written by Shloke Lal and performed by Shashwat Singh, Shalmali Kholgade creates a refreshing and breezy feeling in the listener with its simple lyrics and rhythmic use of instruments. O Bedardeya (2023)

The poignant lyrics of this track from the recently-released film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and elevated to new heights by the soulful performance by singer Arijit Singh. Pritam’s song powerfully captures the anguish caused by heartbreaks.