Prithviraj Sukumaran And Mohanlal's Bro Daddy To Be Remade In Telugu With Chiranjeevi As Lead?

The superhit Malayalam movie Bro Daddy was released in 2022. It went on to become one of the hits of regional cinema. The film featured Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. Now, the film is being remade in Telugu. Headlining Chiranjeevi, the film is set to feature Sharwanand reprising the role of Prithviraj while Trishna Krishnan and Sri Leela will be essaying the characters played by Meena and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the original. But, there’s a twist.

Bro Daddy revolves around the lives of a father-son duo whose partners are pregnant at the same time. The story unravels the chaos in the family that leads to some over-the-top funny situations. Reportedly, Chiranjeevi liked the film’s concept. Therefore, he is keen to remake the film in Telugu. But the script of the movie is set to undergo a major change. In the remake of the film, Chiranjeevi will not play the role of father. He will be seen essaying the character of big brother to Sharwanand.

Chiranjeevi’s daughter, Sushmita Konidela will be producing the movie. The film is to be directed by Kalyan Krishna, whose work in previous films like Bangarraju and Soggade Chinni Nayana earned him praise from the cine-goers.

It is to be noted that Chiranjeevi is seemingly on a remake spree. His last few films were a remake of either Tamil or Malayalam films. His Khaidi No 150 was a remake of Thalapathy Vijay’s Kaththi. Malayalam film Lucifer was remade in Telugu with the title Godfather. His next release Bhola Shankar is also a remake of the Tamil film Vedalam. Vedalam was one of Ajith’s top-grossing films which also features Shruthi Haasan as his love interest.

Currently, Chiranjeevi is busy promoting his upcoming film, Bholaa Shankar. Directed by Meher Ramesh, the film will hit the screens on August 11, 2023. The film stars Tamannah and Keerthy Suresh in pivotal roles. Anil Sunkara under the banner AK Entertainments has bankrolled Bholaa Shankar whereas the music of the film has been given by Mahati Swara Sagar. Netflix has already secured the digital streaming rights of the film.