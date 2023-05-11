CHANGE LANGUAGE
Prithviraj Sukumaran SLAMS Claims That He Is Making 'Propaganda Films' And Paid Rs 25 Cr to ED

May 11, 2023

Kerala, India

Prithviraj Sukumaran says that he will sue a Malayalam YouTube channel.

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is taking a legal action against a YouTube channel for publishing a 'defamatory' story against him.

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran on Thursday lashed out at a YouTube channel for making “false and malicious" allegations against him. In a lengthy Instagram post, the Kaduva star strongly reacted to claims that he was making “propaganda films" and paid Rs 25 crores to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

According to a report India Today.in, The YouTube channel in question published a news report on May 11 alleging that Prithviraj Sukumaran had received funds from some sources in the Middle East which the Enforcement Directorate was investigating.

Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Instagram account to slam these allegations. Sharing his statement, the actor wrote, “I usually tend to ignore these because terms like “ethical journalism” are fast becoming redundant in the times we live in. But there is a limit to propagating absolute lies in the name of “news”. This is a fight I intend to see through to the end. Filing civil and criminal defamation charges. PS: For those of you who are still wondering… NO, I haven’t paid any fines whatsoever."

What Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote in his statement

    It has come to my attention that the YouTube channel by the name Marunadanmalayali has published a false and defamatory story, alleging that I have paid a fine of Rs. 25,00,00,000/- pursuant to proceedings initiated by the Enforcement Directorate and am making propaganda films. The allegations are devoid of any truth, is malicious, and defamatory. I am initiating legal action for the false and defamatory allegations that have been made against me. I hereby request all responsible media channels to ensure that any further reporting on the allegations are done only after the facts are verified and confirmed.

    Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas showed solidarity with Prithviraj by dropping a clap and red heart emoji on his post.

    May 11, 2023
    last updated:May 11, 2023, 18:31 IST