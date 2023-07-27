Prithviraj Sukumaran To Direct Prabhas In An Upcoming Film?

In the South film industry, rumours of some never-seen-before director-actor collaborations have been doing the rounds, leaving fans pleasantly surprised. For instance, the news of Geetu Mohandas possibly directing Yash for an upcoming film made headlines recently. No official confirmation was provided on this. Another such rumour that has sparked excitement among fans is that of Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Reportedly, they will come together for a project yet again after Salaar. Prithviraj will supposedly be directing Prabhas in this one. There has been no official announcement to confirm the validity of this news as well.

Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran collaborated in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar. They both acted in the films. Their partnership as a director-actor duo is likely to bring a fresh perspective, and this has created anticipation among their fans for this upcoming venture. As of now, these reports are merely rumours, but fans are optimistic that they may come to fruition.

Prithviraj has proven his expertise as a filmmaker. His debut film Lucifer was a massive success, receiving overwhelming praise for its screenplay-driven mass appeal. With such a track record, it’s natural for fans to be hopeful about the potential project with Prabhas. We’ll have to wait for official announcements to know for sure, but the prospect of them working together again is undeniably exciting.

The revelation of Prabhas’ film Project K’s title — Kalki 2898 AD — at San Diego Comic-Con, along with its first-glimpse promo generated a lot of excitement on the internet. The concept of blending Hindu mythology with sci-fi elements in a dystopian setting promises a unique and captivating premise. The teaser’s depiction of a war between the oppressed and the oppressor, with the presence of the chosen one - Kalki, the prophesied tenth avatar of Lord Vishnu - adds more anticipation to the film. With such a creative and imaginative concept, fans and audiences are likely looking forward to experiencing this distinctive cinematic journey.

The set design and costumes in Kalki 2898 AD seem to have impressed the fans, but some people on social media have also pointed out similarities with renowned sci-fi franchises like Star Wars and Dune.