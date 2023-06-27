Prithviraj Undergoes Surgery After Accident During Shoot; Check His Latest Health Update Here

Prithviraj Sukumaran issued his first statement on Tuesday, a day after reports of the actor meeting with an accident on the sets of his upcoming film Vilayath Buddha made headlines. In his statement, Prithviraj revealed that he had to undergo a surgery. He also specified that he will have to rest and undergo physiotherapy for a couple of months to get better.

“Hello! So yes.. I had an accident while shooting an action sequence for VILAYATH BUDDHA. Fortunately, I’m in the hands of experts who performed a key whole surgery and I’m now recouping. It’s rest and physiotherapy ahead for a couple of months. Will try my best to use that time constructively, and I promise to fight through the pain to recover fully and get back into action asap. Thankyou to all those who reached out and expressed concern and love (sic)," he wrote on his Twitter handle.

The statement also means that due to the injury, Prithviraj will need to take a break from work for around 2 to 3 months, to fully recover.

Reacting to the statement, several fans wished speedy recovery to the actor. “Your previous rests have always shown all a come back with double power ! 😊This time hoping to see a triple powered Prithvi for L2 !!!😊👍🏻 and in the process , Ally gets to experience an unexpected time with dada ! take rest bro!!!!" one of the fans wrote. Another user commented, “Get well soon chetta". Several other users also urged the actor to ‘come back stronger’.

Apart from Vilayath Buddha, Prithviraj Sukumaran has several other interesting projects in his pipeline. He has Aadujeevitham, whose trailer was leaked online. Touted to be a survival drama, it is based on Benyamin’s best-seller novel and is directed by Blessy. Besides this, he will also be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Prithviraj will also be donning the director’s hat with his upcoming project L2: Empuraan with actor Mohanlal which is a sequel to his directorial debut, Lucifer.