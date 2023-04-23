Pritish Nandy Remembers Pamela, Yash Chopra; Says 'Spy Universe Replaced Love Stories in Yash Raj But...'

An emotional Pritish Nandy remembered Pamela Chopra, wife of Yash Chopra, days after she died. On Thursday, Bollywood was left in shock after the news of Aditya Chopra’s mother’s death made headlines. While the funeral was a private affair, several Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Hema Malini and Aishwarya Rai, among others, visited Aditya at his residence.

On Sunday, the Four More Shots Please! producer took to Twitter and revisit the times he spent with Pamela and Yash Chopra. Calling it an end to ‘yet another chapter’ to his life, he wrote, “Yash, Pam and I were friends and we spent some memorable evenings together at their wonderful Juhu home in the 80s. We first met when he came to my office in The Illustrated Weekly and asked if he could shoot some scenes of Mashaal in the printing press. Sure, I said, and thus began our friendship."

“Many of the films they made we watched together with our families before their release. Yash would point out how Pam played a critical role in their creation. I recall how much we all loved Lamhe. I premiered Chandni, at Yash’s request, as part of The Times sesquicentennial celebrations," he added.

Pritish revealed that Yash always wanted to make an ‘international film’, which he described as ‘an Indian love story that will wake up the world to the passion, the genius of our storytelling.’ However, before that vision could come to life, the ace filmmaker passed away.

Looking back at their friendship, he pointed out that the world has moved on. Yash Raj Films, started by Yash Chopra, was all about romance whereas now, under the helm of Aditya, it is charging towards making a spy universe with the help of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Salman Khan’s Tiger and Hrithik Roshan’s War series. But the memories remain. Despite the changes, he remembers the days he’s spent with Yash and Pamela.

“Then, one day, Yash passed away. Now Pam too. Those years of friendship are now long behind us. The spy universe has replaced love stories in Yashraj. The world has moved on. But often times at the dinner table we still remember the two of them, the warmth of our friendship, the time we shared together," he tweeted.

“Yash called me Tiger. I called him Shayar. His films were odes to love. Not love as we know it, celebrate it. Love as an idea, a dream; each one ended up as a poem. A poem about what love could truly be. I will always miss Yash and Pam," Pritish ended his thread.

Pamela Chopra was 74. Following her death, the family issued a statement confirming the news of her death. As per an Indian Express report, she was hospitalised for 15 days for Pneumonia. “She passed away today. She was on ventilator in Lilavati Hospital for 15 days. She had pneumonia,” Dr. Prahlad Prabhudesai told the publication.

