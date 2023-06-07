Priya Bapat On Playing Medical Student In Munna Bhai M.B.B.S: ‘I Was So Naive…’

Remember the actress who portrayed a medical student alongside Munna (Sanjay Dutt) in Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial debut, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S? Priya Bapat, the same actress, went on to play an even more significant role in the film’s sequel, Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Over the past decade, Priya has carved a niche for herself as one of the most celebrated Marathi film actresses. Additionally, she gained recognition among Hindi-speaking audiences through her remarkable portrayal of the intelligent politician Poornima Gaikwad in the web series City of Dreams.

In a recent interview with a news portal, Priya Bhapat reflected on her experiences while filming the iconic movies Munna Bhai M.B.B.S and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Recalling the selection process for Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, Priya said it was a straightforward process. After receiving a call from director Rajkumar Hirani, she went for an audition and simply got selected. “I went to Rajkumar Hirani’s office. I auditioned and I got the part. It was that simple," Priya told Bollywood Hungama.

Despite completing her scenes, Priya Bhapat at that time didn’t grasp the magnitude of the film. She candidly shared, “I was so naive that I didn’t even realise the significance of the project I was part of." Unaware of working alongside notable figures like Sanjay Dutt and Rajkumar Hirani, she remained oblivious to the project’s scale. It wasn’t until she attended the premiere that she truly understood the grandeur of the film. Even while watching it, her reaction was one of enjoyment, simply acknowledging, “Okay, I had a good time, okay, okay."

Priya Bhapat recalled that she approached her role with a simple mindset, treating it as if she were reciting lines given by a teacher. The beauty of that time, according to Priya, was not attaching extra importance to the experience and instead living in the moment. She believes that her performance in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S happened naturally, as she was at an age where innocence and naivety prevailed, unaware of the complexities of the world and society. She delivered her lines in the same manner she would have in real life, without consciously acting.

In Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Priya Bhapat essayed the role of a young woman who is about to meet a prospective groom in a restaurant. Unsure of how to proceed, she seeks guidance from Sanjay Dutt’s character. When asked if she had ever called a waiter in such a manner, Priya revealed, “I might have done it before the film, but after that, I consciously remember that I shouldn’t call them like that. I started saying, ‘Excuse me.'"

Reflecting on her collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani in both films, Priya spoke highly of the renowned director. She described him as a gem of a person and a brilliant director. What impressed her the most was his approach of allowing her to be herself on set. In her experience, Hirani didn’t intervene or correct every single word she spoke, giving her the freedom to bring her own interpretation to the character.