Priya Prakash Varrier Exudes Elegance In Golden Shimmery Co-ord Set

Priya Prakash Varrier is one of the leading actresses in the South film industry. She began her acting journey in 2019 with the Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love. After the film’s teaser was released, Priya’s iconic wink scene went viral in no time. She became a star overnight. Since then, she has never looked back. Apart from her outstanding acting skills, the actress is also known for her amazing fashion choices. She always keeps her fans updated by sharing photos on her social media handle. Recently, the diva shared a series of pictures, from her recent photoshoot session, which took the internet by storm.

In the photos, she can be seen exuding her beauty and elegance in a golden-colour shimmery floral printed co-ord set. She wore a coat and matching trousers. She kept her wavy hair open and her makeup subtle and is seen wearing a pair of statement earrings that complement her outfit. “Shimmer and shine all the way," read her caption.

Seeing the photos, her fans appreciated her beauty. One of her fans commented, “Pretty." Another user wrote, “Wow," while a third user wrote, “Beautiful."

Five days back, Priya also shared another set of pictures where she was seen donning a traditional outfit. The actress was seen wearing a lavender-coloured kurta set with silver detailing, standing in the woods as she poses for the camera. She opted for a nude makeup look and wore a pair of silver earrings and rounded off her look with a pair of transparent white heels and a white purse.

Priya Prakash Varrier was recently seen in the family drama film Bro. The film was directed by Samuthirakani and also featured Pawan Kalyan in the lead role.

The actress is currently busy and has a bunch of movies in her kitty. She will next be seen in the comedy-drama film Yaariyan 2. Next, she has the upcoming Hindi heist thriller film 3 Monkeys. The movie is directed by the duo Abbas-Mustan, produced jointly by Allarakha Vohra, Faruk Vohra and Sayeed Vohra, and co-produced by Sharmin Vohra under the banner AV Picture Production LLP. The film will star Arjun Rampal as the main lead.