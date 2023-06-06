Priya Prakash Varrier Flaunts Her New Tattoo In Latest Pics, Fans Can't Keep Calm

Priya Prakash Varrier is a well-known face of the Malayalam, Hindi, as well as Telugu film industry. She came into the limelight after appearing in the 2019 romantic comedy film Oru Adaar Love. Her one scene from the movie involving her wink went viral in no time and made her one of the sensations of the year. Since then, the diva has never looked back and has hugely progressed in her career. Apart from this, the 23-year-old actress is also a fashion enthusiast. She often shares various photos and videos with her followers to keep them updated.

Today, the actress shared a couple of pictures from her recent photoshoot session, which took the internet by storm. In the photos, the actress is seen slaying in a green sleeveless dress. She chose minimal makeup and kept her hair open as she posed for the camera. The diva is seen flaunting her tattoo in her recent photographs. As always, she was looking stunning.

The photos went viral in no time. Seeing the post one of the users commented, “Dear Priya, your beauty is God-gifted, I love you", and another one said, " Hot". " So beautiful and sexy," wrote the third user.

Two days ago, the actress shared another couple of pictures where she was seen slaying in a fuchsia-colored Anarkali suit. She wore a beautiful pair of statement earrings, a matching ring, and a sleek neckpiece that complimented her outfit. Priya opted for minimal makeup, a middle-parted bun, and a matching bindi to complete her look. “Pink Eyes" reads the caption.

Seeing the post, one of the users commented, “Pretty in Pink," and another said, “Looking Gorgeous."

On the work front, Prakash Varrier has appeared in several films, including Check, Ishq: Not A Love Story, 4 Years, and Live. She is currently busy working on several projects. She will next appear in the upcoming movie Kolla, directed by Suraj Varma and starring Rajisha Vijayan and Vinay Forrt in pivotal roles. The story is about two girls who open a beauty parlour in a small town and get started with the support of the locals. She also has Vishnu Priya, Sridevi Lodge, and Yaariyan 2 in her pipeline.