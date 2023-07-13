Priya Prakash Varrier Gets Into The Skin Of A Black Swan; Have A Look

Actress Priya Prakash Varrier won the hearts of many with her famous wink. Recently, she again made her fans’ hearts flutter with a series of photos on Instagram. She was seen donning a gorgeous black top. In the pictures, Priya is seen sitting near a water body. Her reflection has also been captured by the lens. She paired her beautiful back top with square-shaped earrings. The pictures have gained more than a hundred thousand likes on Instagram. She captioned her photos: “As the water reflects the face, so one’s life reflects the heart.” In another set of pictures from the same shoot, Priya described her look concept as “The Black Swan.” Fans praised Priya by dropping comments such as “Classy” and “Beautiful”. One fan wrote: “Looks like a beautiful painting made by God.”

Priya Prakash Varrier shot to fame with the 2019 Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love. Her clip from the film’s song Manikya Malaraya Poovi, where she is seen winking, went viral. She was also the most-searched personality on Google in India, followed by Priyanka Chopra in 2018. In 2021, she made her Telugu debut with the film Check, alongside Nithin and Rakul Preet Singh.

In a recent interview, Priya said that she was the one who improvised the wink in the viral song, which, the director of the film Omar Lulu responded with a sarcastic post on social media platforms. Omar shared an old interview with Priya, where she says that she was asked to wink. He captioned the post, “Poor child, perhaps I have forgotten since it happened five years ago. Valiya Chandanaadi is the best for memory loss.” Internet users expressed their reactions in the comments. One user wrote, “Once you are famous, it is my input. But if it is bad, it is the director’s input.” Another one wrote, “She might have forgotten about the statement she gave back then.”

As of now, the music video for the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi has gained seven million views and more than nine hundred thousand likes. The song is sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan and composed by Thalassery K Rafeeque.