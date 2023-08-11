Priya Prakash Varrier Is A Sight To Behold In This Traditional Outfit

Priya Prakash Varrier is considered one of the most promising young actresses in the South film industry. She made her acting debut with the 2019 Malayalam film, Oru Adaar Love. After the film’s teaser was released, Priya’s iconic wink scene went viral. She garnered enormous popularity on social media. After that, she made her Telugu debut in 2021 with the film Check, in which she co-starred alongside Nithin and Rakul Preet Singh. Priya has appeared in various films since then including 4 Years, Kolla, and Live. Priya is quite active on social media and is often spotted sharing her pictures with her fans. Recently, she has shared a series of pictures, where she is spotted exuding her beauty and elegance in a cream-coloured embellished silk suit. She kept her hair open and makeup subtle. Priya is seen wearing gorgeous jhumkas that match her attire while posing for the camera. Her fans appreciated her beauty. One of her fans commented, “Nice look ma’am". Another user wrote, “SO cute and beautiful."

Priya Prakash Varrier was most recently seen in the Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej-starrer Bro: The Avatar. The film was released on July 28 and has received great reviews from critics and audiences. Currently, Priya is enjoying the success of Bro. Her performance has been highly appreciated by the audience in the film.

Earlier, she had also shared some more pictures from the Bro: The Avatar press release event that was held on July 26. In the photos, Priya was seen looking elegant in a beautiful white saree. Netizens were delighted to see Priya looking gorgeous in the traditional attire. She captioned the post, “Bairi Piya."

Priya Prakash Varrier has an interesting lineup of films. She will be a part of some Hindi films as well, including 3 Monkeys, Love Hackers, and Yaariyan 2. Apart from that, she is also shooting for a Kannada film named Vishnu Priya.