Priya Prakash Varrier Shines In White Sleeveless Corset Dress, Check Out the Captivating Pics

Priya Prakash Varrier, widely recognised as the “wink girl" following her appearance in the romantic comedy film Oru Adaar Love, has been soaring high in her career ever since. Emerging as one of the leading actresses in the Telugu film industry, Priya has continuously captivated audiences with her remarkable acting skills. However, her talent extends beyond the silver screen, as she is also celebrated for her impeccable fashion choices.

To stay connected with her dedicated fan base, Priya regularly shares glimpses of her personal and professional life through photos and videos. The latest sensation that has taken the internet by storm is a series of photos from her recent photo shoot. As fans eagerly await updates from their beloved diva, these captivating images have only added to their excitement. Priya Prakash Varrier’s meteoric rise and style statements have firmly established her as a force to be reckoned with in the world of entertainment.

The actress is looking graceful and stunning in her recent appearance in a white sleeveless corset dress. The dress accentuated her captivating femininity. The actress chose minimal makeup, tied her hair in a middle-parted high-rise bun, and rounded out her look with a matching pair of heels. She wore the dress from the shelves of D’Aisle Bridals. Sharing the photographs, the actress wrote, “Bloom like a flower, unfold your beauty."

Take a look at the photos:

The photos went viral in no time. Seeing the pictures, one of the users commented, " Eternal Beauty", and another one said, " So cute and charming." While " National Crush" wrote the third user.

Three days ago, Priya Prakash Varrier dropped another set of photographs where she was looking royal in a velvety green kurta set.

The enchanting actress effortlessly elevates her style game. She opted for bold and glamorous makeup and braided her sleek hair, which added a touch of sophistication to the ensemble. She completed her look with a pair of statement earrings and a pair of white juttis.

Seeing the photos, fans rushed to the comment box and shared compliments on their favourite actress.

Priya will soon be seen in the upcoming Telugu film Bro, directed by Samuthirakani. The fantasy comedy film is produced by T. G. Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory in collaboration with Zee Studios. It also stars Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam, and Subbaraju in pivotal roles. The dialogue and screenplay of the movie are penned by Trivikram. The film is a remake of the 2021 Tamil film, Vinodhaya Sitham and is scheduled to release on July 28.

Apart from this, she also has Kolla, Vishnu Priya, Sridevi Lodge, and Yaariyan 2 in her kitty.