Priya Prakash Varrier's Bold Vibes In Quirky Denim Ensemble Have Fans' Approval

Priya Prakash Varrier, one of the promising young actresses in the South film industry, began her acting journey in 2019. Her debut film was Oru Adaar Love. She became an overnight sensation soon after the film’s teaser was released. Since then, she has been garnering love from the audience not only for her impeccable acting skills but incredible fashion choices. Recently, the diva shared a series of pictures on Instagram, leaving the internet mesmerised.

In the recently shared string of pictures, Priya Prakash Varrier can be seen showcasing a distinctive fashion choice. She picked a quirky denim ensemble for her photoshoot. The unique ensemble featured a corset and multi-coloured jeans. She kept her hair tied in a high half ponytail adding a touch of glamour to her look. Moreover, the actress exuded confidence in her bold and vibrant makeup. Completing her guise were a pair of sleek black stiletto heel boots, small-sized hoop earrings and rings on her fingers.

Earlier, the actress shared pictures from another photoshoot. Priya, in the pictures, exuded beauty and elegance in a golden-colour shimmery floral printed co-ord set. It included a coat and matching trousers. Enhancing her natural beauty were her wavy hair which she kept open and her subtle makeup. She picked a pair of statement earrings that complemented her outfit to complete her looks. “Shimmer and shine all the way," read her caption of the post.

Priya Prakash Varrier was last seen in the film Bro. The film helmed by Samuthirakani also featured Pawan Kalyan. The actress is currently busy as she has a lot of movies lined up in her kitty. Next, she will be seen in the comedy-drama film Yaariyan 2. She will also feature in the upcoming Hindi heist thriller film 3 Monkeys. Made under the direction of the duo Abbas-Mustan and produced jointly by Allarakha Vohra, Faruk Vohra, and Sayeed Vohra, the film will star Arjun Rampal as the main lead.