After her successful stint in Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka Chahar Choudharya is now likely to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi’s upcoming season. Recently, the former Udaariyaan actress was snapped by the paparazzi when she seemed to have accidentally confirmed that she will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s show soon.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary In Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

While posing for paps, Priyanka was asked by a pap, “Aapke nose pe kuch laga hai kya?” To this, the actress accidentally mentioned Khatron Ke Khiladi but quickly changed the conversation. “Pata nahi, Khatron se… Bigg Boss se jo torture wala task tha usise laga hai. Wo aise hi nikal gaya tha,” as said as quoted by Koimoi.com. When a shutterbug asked if she will be participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi, Priyanka said ‘nahi’ and smiled.

Earlier this month also, Priyanka spilled the beans and confirmed that she has been offered to take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She revealed that while the offer is still on the table, she still has a lot to think about. The actress had also said that she is reluctant to sign up for the reality show because of her fears which required her to perform stunts.

Who All Are Likely To Participate In Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

Besides Priyanka, her Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant Shalin Bhanot was also offered KKK 13 during the show’s finale. However, the actor refused to participate citing his phobias for creepy crawlies.

Ankita Lokhande and Urfi Javed were also offered KKK 13. However, they have also decided not to participate in the show due to their own reasons.

Meanwhile, the buzz is that Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma are also likely to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Among others, Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta’s names are also reportedly being considered. Lock Upp winner and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is also likely to participate in the show.

