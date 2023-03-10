Bigg Boss 16’s Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are the most popular BFFs in the Indian television industry. Their fans were eager to see the duo on screen after they last appeared together on the Salman Khan-hosted show. The wait is finally over! Priyanka and Ankit are back together with their romantic music video, Kuch Itne Haseen. And looks like their strong chemistry in the music video has stolen the show once again.

This mesmerising number, crooned by Yasser Desai, has been composed by Harsh Kargeti and features lyrics by Samay. Owing to Priyanka and Ankit’s popularity, the video has garnered around nearly 1.5 lakh views in just a few hours of its release.

The song features Priyanka and Ankit as individuals who have speech and hearing impairments. Irrespective of their challenges, they communicate well with each other and find solace in each other’s company. Watch the music video here:

This music video is a treat for their fans who missed watching them together. Reacting to the clip, one fan commented, “The chemistry of Priyanka and Ankit, the voice of Yaseer, the cinematography, and the concept everything was so beautiful and worth watching." Another said, “Both the actors acted so well. Their expressions were on point. This song belongs to them."

Priyanka and Ankit were first seen together in the Colors TV show, Udaariyaan. The duo then participated in Bigg Boss 16, leaving the audience awestruck with their bond. While Ankit was eliminated early in the show, Priyanka emerged as the second runner-up of the show.

Fans were super excited about the song since the duo first shared the teaser on Holi and said," We are coming to conquer your heart."

Meanwhile, it is rumoured that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary may be soon seen on the big screen with Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan. However, there hasn’t yet been a formal announcement. As for Ankit Gupta, he had secured a role in a new TV show, Junooniyatt, a musical drama in which he is seen opposite Neha Rana and Gautam Singh Vig.

