Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif's Jee Le Zaraa Shelved? Zoya Akhtar Breaks Silence

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra starrer Jee Le Zaraa. Ever since the film was announced there has been a lot of buzz for it. Reports of actors exiting the project also made their way but nothing has been confirmed. However, the delay in the project has only added to the speculations. Well, putting an end to all the speculations, Zoya Akhtar opened up about the reasons behind the delay.

As reported by India Today, Zoya said that dates are not confirmed by the actors till now. “We are just waiting for the dates [of the actors], she said. Note, earlier it was reported that Anushka Sharma has been approached but she rejected the offer. But later fresh report claimed that Priyanka Chopra never left the project and continues to be a part of the film.

Zoom Entertainment quoted a friend of Farhan Akhtar saying, “Anushka has not even been approached for Jee Le Zara. Why should she be? When Priyanka has not opted out. This is some marketing team’s brainwave. The truth is, Anushka wants to devote optimum time to her daughter. After Zero in 2018, she has signed only one film, Chakda Express. Then someone gets up, decides she will be part of Jee Le Zara, and then decides she won’t be part of it. Nothing of this sort happened.”

Farhan Akhtar will be returning to direction with Jee Le Zaraa. The motion poster of the film has left the fans excited.

Netizens were stoked to see another road-trip film like Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara but with a women-centric cast. Earlier, reports suggested that the makers are planning to start shooting by the end of 2023 Well, we are still waiting for an official update from the makers. The shooting is yet to start. Recently, Farhan also shared a photo on his social handle. He was in Rajasthan scouting location for the film.