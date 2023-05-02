Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt Rule MET Gala 2023, Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement on May 13? 

Alia Bhatt was misidentified as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the red carpet of the MET Gala 2023. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star made her debut at the prestigious fashion event on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST) in New York and made Bollywood proud. She was also joined by fellow Bollywood-Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra at the Gala, who came with her husband, singer Nick Jonas.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will reportedly get engaged this month in New Delhi. The Bollywood actress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader have been ruling the news headlines and social media trends for their dating rumours. According to a fresh report in Indian Express.com, Parineeti, and Raghav will make their relationship official with an intimate engagement in New Delhi on May 13.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has taken the internet by storm with her recent photo. The actress, who often grabs headlines for her divorce from ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, was spotted wearing a ‘mangalsutra’ in a viral photo. Before you speculate anything about Samantha’s relationship status, we must tell you that the photo in question is from her upcoming film Kushi which will see her opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

Priyanka Chopra is no stranger to glitz and glamour, but her newest necklace just brought her jewellery collection to a whole new level. The Bollywood icon wore an 11.6-carat diamond necklace to Met Gala 2023. The statement piece was from Bulgari. However, what caught our attention was the price of Priyanka’s necklace. If a viral tweet is to be believed, Priyanka’s neckpiece is worth USD 25 million which is approximately Rs 204 crores.

Salman Khan took help from the beloved Groot, from the hit Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise Guardians of the Galaxy, to address a few sample ‘questions’ at a ‘press conference’. Before you assume that the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star met the media again recently, let us clarify that the ‘press conference’ was part of Marvel Studios’ promotions of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 in India.

