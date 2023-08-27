Priyanka Chopra Along With Her Baby Girl Malti Get Ready For A Vacation, See Pic

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a proud mommy to Malti, and her adorable display of affection for the little one is a complete proof of the same. She often shares happy moments Malti, which dish out major couple goals. Recently the actress dropped a glimpse of the tiny tot, as they got ready for their next vacation. Sharing the photo on her Instagram story, she wrote, “And off we go again…" .

In the photo, Malti looked cute sitting inside her mommy’s suitcase. She wore a yellow top teamed with white bottoms.

Amid hectic shoots and work commitments, Priyanka always makes sure to take out time for Malti. She welcomed her with hubby Nick Jonas back in 2022 via surrogacy. Malti made her public appearance alongside Priyanka in January this year in Los Angeles as they attended the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk of Fame event, where the one-year-old sat on Priyanka’s lap as her father and uncles Kevin and Joe Jonas got their accolades.

Earlier during an interview with ABC’s The View, Priyanka shared that after Malti’s birth, she re-prioritised her life. She said, “Definitely. I was really grateful that she happened to me at a time when I had the ability to put a pin in it. Not everyone has the ability to say, ‘Hey I won’t go to work’ or take a year off but I did. I took a year off and I’m someone who has done four movies a year because I’m greedy. I don’t want anyone else to do the job, just in case I don’t get it again. I still have that energy. But when she came there’s nothing else that matters. She is my honing signal. Wherever I go I have to come back home. She is with me everywhere. She is in New York right now which means my mother schlepped everywhere.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently starred in Love Again, alongside Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion. She was also seen in Citadel with Richard Madden. She is currently shooting for Head Of State with John Cena in London. Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhat and Katrina Kaif. The movie is touted to be a road-trip film similar to Akhtar’s hit film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara which also starred Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol.