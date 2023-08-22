Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' 'August Magic' With Daughter Malti Is Aww-Dorable; Check Photos

Priyanka Chopra, the global icon, is an active social media user. She often shares updates about her personal life with her fans. Today also the actress brought smiles to fans’ faces with her latest photos featuring Nick Jonas and daughter Malti. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a series of candid snapshots. Fans were seen dropping cute comments for her daughter Malti.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Priyanka shared a series of photos with the caption ‘August Magic’. In the captivating photos, the trio is seen embracing the joys of family time. Priyanka Chopra’s radiant smile and Nick Jonas’ infectious happiness radiate through the images. Their daughter Malti adds an extra layer of charm. In one of the photos, Nick is seen carrying her in the basket. While in another Priyanka is seen Malti holding and watching outside the window. She is even seen playing with her toy which is also dressed like her.

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

As soon as she shared the photos, one of the fans wrote, “Love you guys!! Gorgeous NP and adorable MM! These pics are Beautiful! Precious fam moments!” Another wrote, “Hi Priyanka. I’m a big fan of your work. Can’t wait for Citadel season 2.”

In a recent incident, a video of the actor is going viral on Reddit, in which she can be seen handing out snacks to an event staff at Jonas Brothers’ concert. However, people are not only lauding her kind gesture but also appreciating her stylish outfit. In the video, Priyanka can be seen wearing a sequined white crop top with a matching mini skirt and knee-high boots. The outfit seemed to have a Y2K-inspired floral patchwork design. Priyanka was seen handing out packets of snacks to a lady working as the event staff.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen opposite Richard Madden in Prime Video’s spy-thriller series Citadel. The series was created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh and David Weil. It also featured Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville and Ashleigh Cummings in pivotal roles. The actor will soon begin shooting for Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.