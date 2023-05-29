Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Enjoy A Picnic With Their Daughter Malti Marie In London; See Photo

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in December 2018 at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur, India. In January 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, through surrogacy. The actress frequently shares adorable pictures of their family on social media.

Recently, on Monday, April 29 (IST), Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their Sunday picnic date in London. She posted a lovely picture where she is sitting in a park with her daughter and husband. The caption read, “Sundays are for picnics," accompanied by a red heart and an evil eye emoji.

Gigi Hadid, popular American supermodel who visited India for the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, reacted to the post with a red heart emoji. Nicolas Gerardin, celebrity photographer who captured Chopra and Jonas’ photos at the Met Gala 2023, also showered love by dropping multiple red heart emojis. Check out the post right here:

Earlier this year, the Jonas Brothers were honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, and it turned out to be an extra special day for Nick, Kevin, and Joe. Their wives and other family members were present to celebrate the occasion. However, stealing all the attention was Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. This marked the first time their daughter made a public appearance. Nick Jonas expressed that they were quite nervous, and having their “little girl out there" was an incredibly meaningful experience for them.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra’s recent appearance was in the Hollywood movie Love Again, where she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film, directed by James C. Strouse, was released globally in theaters on May 5. It is the official remake of the 2016 German film SMS For You, which was based on the novel of the same name published in 2009.