Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Suit Up For Met 2023 After-Party; Fans Dub Them 'Hot'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have always been known for their impeccable style and fashion sense, and the couple has once again taken their fashion game up a notch. The couple was recently spotted in Met Gala 2023 and their outfits from the events have been the talk of the town.

Today, she shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle which has been setting the internet on fire. The Citadel actress opted for a red dress along with a black tie, Nick looked dapper as ever in a classic black suit. Her makeup is also on point as she applied golden-hued base. Fans of the couple have been going gaga over their outfits, with many taking to social media to express their love for the couple’s style. Many have called them the “power couple of fashion" and praised them for their style sense. One of the fans wrote, “Always my favourite Priyanka… U always Stunnerr.” Another wrote, “This is it… I’m loving this look.”

Take a look at the post here:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are both global icons, and their style has always been an inspiration to their fans. They have been spotted in some of the most stylish outfits, and their fashion choices have often made headlines. Priyanka Chopra is a well-known Bollywood actress who has also made a name for herself in Hollywood. Nick Jonas, on the other hand, is a successful singer, songwriter, and actor.

Priyanka Chopra’s web series Citadel finally released on April 28 this year. Helmed by Patrick Moran and the Russo brothers, the series also stars Richard Madden, Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh, The Bajirao Mastani actress is also set to star in the romantic comedy Love Again alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Furthermore, She will also be making her long-awaited Bollywood comeback with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial film Jee Le Zaraa.

