Priyanka Chopra Attends 'Queen' Beyonce's Concert, Her Mom Madhu Hugs Salma Hayek, Meets Jay Z

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in London and spending some quality time with her family, amid her hectic work schedule. The actress along with hubby Nick and mom Madhu Chopra recently attended the Beyonce Renaissance world tour concert. The actress recently shared a bundle of pictures and videos from the music festival.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka shared a video featuring Beyonce addressing the audience. She captioned it , “Beyonce, #Jayz thank you for the incredible experience.. #renaissanceworldtour #besthusbandever and tagged Nick Jonas.” In the next story, she shared an adorable photo of her mom and wrote, ‘Happy almost birthday and tagged her mom’. She shared more glimpses from the concert.

Priyanka often shares moments and videos from her daily life for which she enjoys a massive fan following. Her social media handle speaks volumes about her love for her family. The actress also shares happy moments with her baby daughter Malti. She welcomed her with Nick Jonas back in 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently basking in the success of her American series Citadel. The second season of the show has been confirmed. Last week, Prime Video announced that it has renewed the global hit series Citadel for a second season with Joe Russo set to direct every episode and executive producer David Weil returning as showrunner.

The Indian version of Citadel is also in the making. It will be headlined by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan. The Family Man creators Raj and DK will be helming the project. While not much about Citadel India is known as of now, Priyanka Chopra recently revealed that the storylines are connected to each other. “Raj and DK are so amazing, so talented and they’ll bring their own spin to the Indian instalment. So, I’m very excited,” she said.

Apart from that, Priyanka will also be seen sharing screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba for Heads of State. The actress shared the news on Instagram and wrote, ‘On to the next.’ Reportedly, the shoot will begin in May. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the film is being produced by Safran Company’s Peter Safran and John Rickard.

Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s highly anticipated Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhat and Katrina Kaif.