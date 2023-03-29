CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment LiveParineeti Chopra Ram Charan BirthdayRRR OscarsAkanksha Dubey Suicide
Home » Movies » Priyanka Chopra Brutally Trolled For Calling RRR 'Tamil Film', Twitter Says 'Be Smart Not Oversmart'
2-MIN READ

Priyanka Chopra Brutally Trolled For Calling RRR 'Tamil Film', Twitter Says 'Be Smart Not Oversmart'

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: March 29, 2023, 14:20 IST

Los Angeles

Priyanka Chopra calls RRR a 'Tamil film.'

Priyanka Chopra calls RRR a 'Tamil film.'

Priyanka Chopra was correcting an American podcast host after he called RRR a Bollywood movie. However, in the process, she incorrectly called it a Tamil film.

Priyanka Chopra is getting trolled online after she calls RRR a ‘Tamil film.’ The actress’s recent podcast interview with Dax Shepard has gone viral for her shocking statements about Bollywood, her work in the West, and Nick Jonas. However, Priyanka also spoke about RRR, the film recently brought home an Oscar, when she ended up calling the Telugu blockbuster a Tamil film. Ironically, she called it a Tamil film while correcting Dax who called the film a Bollywood movie.

Speaking on the podcast, Dax was drawing comparisons between Bollywood and Hollywood, calling Bollywood similar to the 1950s Hollywood scenario given that there are a few stars and big studios control everything. Priyanka somewhat agreed with the comparison, suggesting that it was a thing but Bollywood has evolved now.

“Bollywood has evolved in such an incredible way. You have the mainstream big action and the love story and the dancing…” she said when Dax interrupted and cited RRR as an example. Priyanka corrected him by saying, “That’s a Tamil movie by the way,” before adding, “It’s like big, mega, blockbuster Tamil which does all of those… it’s like our Avengers.”

While fans understood her intention, suggesting that she was trying to give South Indian cinema its due, they are upset with her confusing the industries. It is all the more surprising for fans given that Priyanka recently hosted the South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscar Party wherein Ram Charan was invited.

RELATED NEWS

Several social media users took to Twitter and trolled the actress.

RRR made history earlier this year, shattering box office records and even winning numerous awards, including the Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
Tags:
  1. priyanka chopra
  2. regional cinema
  3. RRR
first published:March 29, 2023, 13:46 IST
last updated:March 29, 2023, 14:20 IST