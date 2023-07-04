Priyanka Chopra Brutally Trolled For Saying Indian Movies Are About 'Hips, Bo*bs' In Viral Video

Priyanka Chopra is getting brutally trolled after an old video of her talking about Indian cinema at the Emmys resufaced. Priyanka made her debut at Emmys in 2016, where she not only walked the red carpet but also presented an award with Tom Hiddleston. On the red carpet, Priyanka was seen speaking about Indian movies with a few international publications when she mentioned that Indian movies are all about ‘bo*bs and hips’.

In the video shared by a Reddit user, Priyanka was seen talking about dance moves when she said, “With Indian movies everything is about hips and bo*bs." She then went on to show a few moves as well. However, her decription about Indian movies has not gone down well with Reddit users.

“I know there are a lot of issues with Indian movie industry but the way she constantly s**t talks about Indian industry on an international platform is so annoying. Plus the image she presents is so outdated. She does it for brownie points there & that makes me more annoyed lol," a user commented.

“Clearly Priyanka Chopra has no idea about the Indian classical dances that have inspired Bollywood. Sri Devi, Vyjayanthimala, Aishwarya Rai were taught in Bharatnatyam, Madhuri in Kathak, Meenakshi Sheshadri was trained in Odissi and Kathak along with other dance forms, Alaya F is trained in Kathak too. All these dance forms have contributed to the “bollywood dance" genre but of course, Priyanka has to play into the white people’s stereotypes about India. I’ve been noticing this thing about her for a while now. She leaves no chance to drag India in the American media. Bollywood doesn’t have pay parity, Hollywood does. Maybe you should talk to Hollywood actresses out there who are actually fighting for pay parity. I’m not saying Bollywood is fair but she would never address the issues which is plaguing Hollywood unless it has to do with color and she can play the victim card," added another.

“Accha hai chali gayi. Some people can’t live without (international) validation," a third user commented.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is busy with her international projects. She is currently filming for Heads of State with John Cena and Idris Elba.