Priyanka Chopra's BTS Video From Heads Of State Sets With Co-Stars John Cena and Idris Elba Goes Viral; Watch

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently shooting for her upcoming Hollywood project, Heads of State. The action film, directed by Russian director Ilya Naishuller, also features actors John Cena and Idris Elba in key roles. A behind-the-scenes video of the three actors talking amongst themselves is now going viral on social media.

In the clip, Priyanka can be seen dressed in grey pants with a matching crop top. Her hair was tied in a messy bun with a pair of sunglasses resting on her head. On the other hand, John sported a white shirt with a red tie and black pants whereas Idris looked charming in an all-black attire with an olive green cap and flip flops. The three can be seen smiling and waving at the camera. Watch the video here:

Heads of State, produced by Peter Safran and Johan Rickard, began filming in London in May. Thanking the distributer, Amazon Studios in April, John Cena took to Twitter and wrote, “Thank You @AmazonStudios for assembling such a dream team. Excited to get to work on #HeadsOfState with @idriselba and welcome the newest cast member, the world-renowned @priyankachopra!" To this, Priyanka Chopra replied, “Thank you for the warm welcome @JohnCena I can’t wait to get to set! let’s gooooo! @AmazonStudios #headsofstate @idriselba." The action film also stars Jack Quaid, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Sarah Niles and Richard Coyle.

Recently, Priyanka also had to miss her brother Siddharth and mother-in-law Denise’s joint birthday party because she was busy filming Heads of State in London. However, she thanked her husband Nick Jonas on her Instagram Stories for hosting the birthday bash.

Meanwhile, Priyanka was last seen on the big screen in May in the action-comedy Love Again, which also had a cameo from Nick Jonas. The film did not live up to audience’s expectations. She was also seen in Prime Video’s spy thriller Citadel, also featuring Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci.