'Campaign Against Priyanka Chopra' to 'Sushant Was Harangued'; Apurva Asrani Makes SHOCKING Claims

Days after Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up about how she was sidelined in Bollywood, film editor and screenwriter Apurva Asrani has made certain shocking revelations too. In a recent interview, Ansari claimed how Bollywood has its own favourites and added that when they do not like an actor, they ‘gang up’ to oust him/her from the industry.

“These egos call other egos and tell them not to work with this person. They then use the media and powerful journalists to run campaigns to discredit this person. Blind articles are written by corrupt scribes who make damaging accusations. False stories are planted about inappropriate behaviour on set,” the film editor-screenwriter told Hindustan Times.

He further added that anyone who is ‘outspoken, who refuses to be disrespected, who doesn’t demean themselves by agreeing to their regressive ideas’ is then pushed into a corner in the industry.

During the interaction, Apurva Ansari also claimed a campaign was run against Priyanka Chopra after her two back-to-back hit movies, Barfi and Agneepath. “The front page of a city newspaper carried a headline saying that no hero wanted to work with her. They weren’t giving her due, she wasn’t able to grow as an actor and a star,” he said.

Ansari went on to say that even Sushant Singh Rajput was sidelined in the industry. He shared that the Dil Bechara actor was ‘snubbed at awards’. “His last film may have done a whopping 100 crores but it was projected as a flop. He spoke intelligently, but they portrayed his words like he had mental issues. He was harangued right till the end and the worst part is, we could hardly see the truth,” he concluded.

Ansari’s statements come days after Priyanka, in conversation with Dax Shepard, on Spotify’s podcast Armchair Expert, revealed that she was tired of ‘politics’ in the Hindi film industry and claimed that she was ‘pushed into a corner’. She also mentioned how she was ‘terrified’ when her films weren’t performing well at the box office.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News