Priyanka Chopra Chats With Deepika Padukone, Ranveer gives a Hug to Nick Jonas at NMACC Launch

The opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai was a grand event with many Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities in attendance. From Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Alia Bhatt to Rajinikanth and Gigi Hadid, many arrived at the event on Friday evening.

Among the first ones to arrive at the launch were Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The couple landed in Mumbai a couple of days back with their daughter Maltie. Following them, the couple who made heads turn on the red carpet was Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Pictures and videos of the duo arriving and posing for the shutterbugs are now dominating the internet. One of them also features Priyanka and Nick greeting Deepika and Ranveer. While Deepika and Priyanka were seen talking to each other, Ranveer gave a hug to Nick Jonas. Watch the video here:

For the event, Priyanka Chopra was seen dazzling golden gown that came with cape detailing and silver embellishments. To complete her look, she tied her hair up in a neat bun and added minimal accessories. Nick, meanwhile, donned an all-black suit with formal shoes. The power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen twinning at the event. The couple, who arrived hand-in-hand at the launch, opted for white indo-western attires. While Ranveer donned an achakan style kurta, Deepika stole the limelight in a pant suit with detailed embellishments and a long cape.

To note, Priyanka and Deepika have shared the screen space together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani. The movie even featured Ranveer Singh in the lead. The stars have a busy year ahead. While Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of her much-anticipated spy thriller web series Citadel, Deepika Padukone is set to star in Siddharth Anand's directorial film Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. Priyanka also has Jee Lee Zaraa in her pipeline with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, while Deepika has two more projects for the future including Project K with Prabhas and The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan. At the same time, Ranveer Singh is all set to spread his magic on-screen once again in Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt

