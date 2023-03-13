CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Priyanka Chopra Cheers for 'Amazing' Naatu Naatu Oscar Performance, The Elephant Whisperers; See Post
Published By: Bhawna Arya

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 11:02 IST

Los Angeles

Priyanka Chopra is all praise for team RRR, The Elephant Whisperers.

Priyanka Chopra is all praise for team RRR, The Elephant Whisperers as they win big at the 95th Academy Awards. The actress shared a clip of Naatu Naatu receiving a standing ovation.

The countdown to Oscars 2023, the premier awards event in world cinema, is finally over. This year, India has strongly and powerfully marked its presence at the 95th Academy Awards. While Deepika Padukone is attending the event as a presenter, SS Rajamouli’s film RRR has made it big with Naatu Naatu being nominated for Best Original Song. Not only this, the popular song was performed live at the Oscars 2023 stage by singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligun along with a group of dancers grooving with high energy.

The global smash hit Naatu Naatu took over the Oscar stage and the audience present at the prestigious award ceremony gave the team a standing ovation. At the same time, back home RRR’s fan and global star Priyanka Chopra who binge-watched Hollywood’s biggest event also gave a shout-out to Naatu Naatu’s Oscar performance. Sharing a short clip of the performance from her TV screen, she wrote, “Wohooo!!! Amazing! RRR Standin Ovation (clapping hands emoji).” The actress also tagged the RRR team on her post.

This year, India also had a moment in the spotlight with two more films being nominated at the prestigious award event including Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes, and Kartiki Gonsalves’s The Elephant Whisperers. Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, The Elephant Whisperers, won Best Documentary Short Subject at the 95th Academy Awards. Priyanka Chopra also cheered for the teamed and wrote, “Yaaaay! go @theelephantwhisperers” and tagged the makers of the film.

Earlier, she took to Twitter to praise the film and penned, “A trunk filled with emotions. One of the most heartwarming documentaries I have seen recently… Loved It. Big shoutout to Guneet Monga for bringing this amazing story to life.”

Meanwhile, every Indian’s heart is pumped with pride as India has made it big to the Oscars. All the nominees attended the prestigious award ceremony with Deepika Padukone as a presenter, the third Indian star after Persis Khambatta and Priyanka Chopra. She even introduced the live Naatu Naatu performance on stage. Cinephiles all over the country are glued to their screens to watch Hollywood’s biggest event. The Oscars are being hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, for the third time.

