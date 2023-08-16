Priyanka Chopra Cheers For Nick Jonas At His New York Concert: 'All Eyes On You'

The dynamic trio of the Jonas Brothers—Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas—left their fans in awe with their electrifying performances during the Five Albums, One Night Tour held at New York City’s Yankee Stadium. While day one of the concert itself was a breathtaking spectacle, the second day made headlines due to the presence of actress Priyanka Chopra. She was seen cheering for her husband Nick and his talented siblings. A candid moment from the concert was shared by Priyanka Chopra on her Instagram stories. In it, the Citadel star was seen taking Nick Jonas’ pictures and rooting for him. Along with the picture, the actress wrote, “All eyes on you."

While the Jonas Brothers stole the spotlight during the concert, it was actress Priyanka Chopra who also garnered major attention. Her pictures and videos from the second night of the event went viral on social media platforms. For the event, Priyanka wore stylish attire with a deep-neck bralette and an elegant skirt. Her all-white look exuded both sophistication and style. To complete her outfit, she wore a necklace that had her daughter’s name Malti Marie written on it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

Previously, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made a stylish entrance on the first day of the concert as well. Priyanka took to social media to share sizzling pictures, which quickly garnered attention from their fans. Their fans and well-wishers couldn’t help but admire their chemistry and glamorous presence.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “You are a magnet Nick Jonas MM and I are so lucky to have you. Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. You’re all in for a huge ride. Let’s gooooo. Great job JB team the Band, the crew. The show was seamless and awe inspiring. Round 2 tonight.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The Jonas Brothers’ Five Albums, One Night Tour, announced in May to promote their latest album, The Album, took everyone by storm with two sold-out nights at the Yankee Stadium in New York City. The dynamic trio consisting of Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas has now delighted fans by announcing an additional performance scheduled at the Prudential Center in Newark on December 7th.

On the other hand, after her recent appearance in Love Again alongside Celine Dion and Sam Heughan, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for a grand Bollywood comeback. The actress will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, where she will be sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.