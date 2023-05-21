SHOCKING! Priyanka Chopra's Series Citadel Makes VERY Sexual Joke About Kate Middleton

Priyanka Chopra-headlined Citadel featured a shocking sexual joke about Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge. For the unversed, Citadel began streaming last month. The action series revolves around two spies who have lost their memories and are fighting for survival. With the third episode recently aired, serveral viewers noticed that the episode, led by Meghan Markle’s friend, featured a joke regarding the Duchess of Cambridge.

As per an Us Weekly report, in the third episode, Priyanka’s character Nadia Sinh instructs her partner Mason Kane/ Kyle Conroy (played by Richard Madden) to meet with crime leader Balduino Basto. Mason pretends to be a broker of a deal with the military. While Priyanka is not in the frame, her character interacts with Richard’s character via an ear piece.

In the scene, Sen Monro’s Balduino Basto asked Mason, “The chief of armed forces? You might as well have asked me how to get between the legs of the Duchess of Cambridge.” The makers, the streaming platform and Priyanka Chopra are yet to comment on the matter.

Priyanka is said to be close friends with Meghan. The Bollywood-Hollywood actress not only fought for Meghan’s individuality in the press when she was referred to as Prince Harry’s girlfriend but was also seen attending their royal wedding in the UK.

The jibe also makes headlines since it is now known about Meghan’s rocky relationship with Kate and the royal family members. Meghan has not only moved out of the UK with Prince Harry but has also distanced herself from the royals, skipping some crucial events. This includes King Charles’ recent coronation. Harry attended the celebratory ceremony alone.

Meanwhile, Citadel also has an Indian counterpart in the making. Headlined by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, the series is a spin-off of Priyanka and Richard’s ongoing series. The Indian version of Citadel will be headlined by The Family Man directors Raj and DK. While the team is staying tight-lipped about Citadel India, Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about the same and revealed that the storylines are connected to each other. She mentioned that she cannot wait to see Raj and DK’s work and appreciated the filmmakers saying, “Raj and DK are so amazing, so talented and they’ll bring their own spin to the Indian installment. So, I’m very excited.”