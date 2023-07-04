Priyanka Chopra Confesses Kissing 'An Ex' After Breakup, Having 'Phone Sex' In Viral Video

Priyanka Chopra, the global star, always manages to grab headlines. Often her old videos go viral on social media, just like this one from Koffee With Karan. She appeared in one of the seasons of the popular chat show Koffee With Karan in which she made some shocking revelations during a segment called Tequila Shots.

In the video, shared by Reddit, Karan Johar tells her that she has talked so much about Hollywood, not only on his show but everywhere else, that he wants to speak to her about something else altogether. He introduces a segment called Tequila Shots wherein he asks Priyanka Chopra a question and if she has been in a situation that he describes, she has to down a shot. Karan first asked her if she has kissed an ex after a breakup. And, the actress admitted by taking one shot. He asked other questions also including if she ever had phone sex, showered with her partner, etc.

Watch the video here:

Well, as soon as the video came out, fans rushed to the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “karan is my bitch eating crackers for sure he could not be doing anything but would still manage to annoy me.” Another wrote, “Karen being more fake than he is. There is clearly no love lost between these two.”

Today, another video surfaced online in which she was seen talking about Indian cinema. Fans were not happy with her statement and trolled her badly. In the video shared by a Reddit user, Priyanka was seen talking about dance moves when she said, “With Indian movies everything is about hips and bo*bs." She then went on to show a few moves as well.

On the work front, Priyanka is busy with her international projects. She is currently filming for Heads of State with John Cena and Idris Elba. There are also reports coming in that Priyanka has left Farhan Akhatr’s Jee Le Zaraa. But there is no confirmation on this. Apart from her, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt are also part of the project.