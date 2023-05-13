Priyanka Chopra Congratulates Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha, Says 'Cannot Wait For Wedding'

Priyanka Chopra is super happy for her cousin Parineeti Chopra who got engaged with AAP leader Raghav Chadha in New Delhi on Saturday. Raghav and Parineeti made the announcement of their engagement on their Instagram pages, posting several photos from the ceremony.

“Everything I prayed for .. She said yes!” wrote the 34-year-old Rajya Sabha MP. The ceremony, held at the Central Delhi’s Kapurthala House, was attended by families, close friends and a bunch of political leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Parineeti’s cousin, film star Priyanka Chopra Jonas was also present at the ceremony.

Soon after the ceremony, Priyanka took to her Instagram account to congratulate the couple alongside a series of new photos from the engagement. Priyanka wrote: “Congratulations Tisha and Raghav… Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families. So fun to catch up with the fam!"

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were rumoured to be dating for a few months now. They were snapped together on several occasions. However, they never confirmed the news of their relationship. Parineeti often fielded the wedding questions with a blush. Rumours of the AAP MP and Parineeti’s wedding started in March after they were spotted together in Mumbai. The duo reached Delhi on Tuesday for the engagement.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who also arrived in the national capital in the morning, was seen dressed in a black and white kurta pyjama with jacket for the function. Manish apparently designed Parineeti and Raghav’s engagement outfits.

On the eve of their engagement, Parineeti Chopra’s Mumbai home and Raghav Chadha’s government residence in Delhi were decorated with lights and flowers.