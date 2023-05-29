Priyanka Chopra Could Not Dance The Way Makers Wanted In Andaaz Song, Reveals Producer Suneel Darshan

Priyanka Chopra is ruling Hollywood after establishing a successful career in the Hindi film industry. She is known for her stellar acting and her flawless moves in some popular tracks from her movies. But did you know that the actress who stunned the audience with her hook step to Desi Girl once found it difficult to ace the Bollywood dance style? As per ETimes, while shooting for Andaaz in the early aughts, the makers enrolled Priyanka in a training session as she faced difficulties performing to one of the film’s songs.

A source had earlier told the publication that while shooting for the song, Allah Kare Dil Na Lage, with Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra could not meet the expectations of producer Suneel Darshan, and director Raj Kanwar. The crew was shooting in Cape Town, South Africa at the time. The source reported that despite efforts by the makers and the actress, her dance was not up to the mark. Therefore, as per the report, the unit took a break and came back to Mumbai.

In Mumbai, Suneel Darshan enrolled Priyanka Chopra in a 45-day dance training session under choreographer Veeru Krishnan. Consequently, as the crew went back to Cape Town, the actress gave her best shot. The makers were quite happy, and the shoot proceeded well after that.

Suneel Darshan further confirmed that this incident took place during the shoot for Andaaz. He added that “around that time, Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle (Khanna) was expecting their first child (Aarav), and her delivery date was round the corner. Akshay suggested that we took a break, return to Mumbai, and come back a month or so later And yes, I enrolled Priyanka with Veeni Prakash. Post that, however, it was all smooth."

The 2003 film also starred Lara Dutta, apart from Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar, as the lead. Pankaj Dheer, Johny Lever, Maya Alagh, and others were cast in supporting characters. Before Andaaz, Priyanka Chopra appeared in Hero: Love Story Of A Spy that year. Her role was small but a significant one in the film, which was also her Bollywood debut.