Priyanka Chopra Explains Why Her Citadel Co-Star Richard Madden Is Like Her, Says 'First Time We Met...'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the Bollywood superstar turned Hollywood actress, made heads turn as she attended the special screening of her upcoming Action series Citadel. Looking ravishing in her blue gown in Mumbai but that was not the only thing that became the talk of the town. Playing the role of Nadia Sinh, Priyanka has opened up about her experience working with famous British actor Richard Madden in their upcoming Amazon Prime Video series. The actress praised her co-star, stating that the two of them hit it off right away and have a great working relationship.

According to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the two first met at a social dinner where they were seated next to each other. From the very beginning, they hit it off and quickly formed a friendship. They would later meet again at various award shows and parties, but it wasn't until they started working together on Citadel that she truly got to know Madden as an actor.

Chopra Jonas had nothing but good things to say about Madden's work ethic, calling him an “extremely disciplined actor" who is always well-prepared. The two of them share a similar approach to their work, with both of them putting a lot of time and effort into their preparations for a role. This, Chopra Jonas believes, is why they work so well together.

“Richard and I actually met at a social dinner we were seated next to each other and we really got along when we met for the first time,” Priyanka began. “Then we met at award shows, after parties and stuff like that, but the first time we met for work I knew that he was an extremely disciplined actor someone who is like me, who likes to do preparation, who likes to come into work really prepared.” The actress then concluded by saying, “That’s why we get along so well because we like to give respect to our work”

Chopra Jonas is no stranger to the world of Hollywood, having made a name for herself in recent years with roles in films such as Baywatch and Isn't It Romantic. However, Citadel marks her first foray into the world of television, and fans couldn't be more excited about the project. With the show set to debut on April 28, fans are eagerly anticipating the chance to see Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden in action. If their on-screen chemistry is anything like their real-life friendship, then audiences are in for a treat.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News