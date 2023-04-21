Priyanka Chopra Felt 'Embarrassed' Behaving Like Sonia from Aitraaz, Recalls 'Mom Said, Hello Koi...'

In a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra dished out details on her 2004 hit film Aitraaz. When asked if it’s harder for her to get into a character or snap out of it, she revealed that there was only one instance where she had trouble leaving her character behind. Apparently, after playing Sonia Kapoor in the movie, Priyanka started to behave like her in real life! Her mom, Madhu Chopra, wasn’t having it and scolded her for the sudden change in her behaviour.

In the romantic-thriller Aitraaz, directed by Abbas-Mustan and produced by Subhash Ghai, Priyanka shared screen space with Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor. The film revolves around a man falsely accused of sexual harassment by his ex-girlfriend-turned-boss. Priyanka garnered acclaim for her role as the glamorous antagonist in the movie. In a fun fact, last year, producer Suneel Darshan, who had worked with Priyanka on one of her early films, Andaaz, spilled the beans that Priyanka had cried when she was offered offered the antagonist’s role in the film.

In an interview with Film Companion, Priyanka said, “To get into it. I’m not very methodical like that. It only happened to me once, when my mother was like, ‘Snap out of it if you’re going to come into my house’.” Asked what character this was, Priyanka said, “Aitraaz… Sonia (her character) didn’t behave badly. But I would walk in slowly, I would talk deliberately… I would pick up my coffee like this, and look at you slowly.”

During the interview, Priyanka shared that her mom had taken it to the next level by shooting a video of her in order to prove how much she was acting like her Aitraaz character, Sonia Kapoor. The global icon said, “My mom was like, “My mother was like, ‘Hello, koi camera nahi hai yahan pe (There’s no camera here). Come back home’."

This was the only time Priyanka had experienced this, and looking back, she found it rather funny. She revealed that back in the day, working with big stars like Kareena and Akshay was a huge step for her and she was determined to figure it out.

