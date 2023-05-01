Priyanka Chopra Froze Her Eggs During Quantico Shoot: 'Took Injections For Over A Month... Painful'

Priyanka Chopra has revealed that she decided to freeze her eggs while she was filming for her TV show Quantico. The actress had earlier said that she got the procedure done at the suggestion of her mother, Madhu Chopra, who is an obstetrician-gynaecologist. Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022 via surrogacy. The couple opted for surrogacy as Priyanka revealed that she had “medical complications".

In a recent podcast, Priyanka narrated the process of freezing her eggs. She said on UnWrapped Podcast, “When I was in my early 30s, I decided to do it. I was filming Quantico at that time. It is painful, you have to give yourself injections over a month. You have hormonal ups and downs. It makes you feel insane. You feel bloated.”

“I was filming at that time but I just wanted to do it for myself. It’s expensive, so you should save for it. It’s not the easiest thing to do but I do advocate it for working women, single women or those who want to have kids but aren’t sure about it,” Priyanka added.

She further revealed that she also discussed it with her mother Madhu Chopra. “Who knows when will I be able to marry the person with whom I want to have children? I want to have children as God has given me and my body the ability to do it,” the actor reasoned.

In an earlier interview, Priyanka had said that she did not want to date Nick at the beginning because she was unsure whether he would want to have kids at 25. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s relationship often became a subject of discussion for various reasons, including their ten-year age gap. While Priyanka is 40, Nick is 30 years old.

