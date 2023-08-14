Sexy! Priyanka Chopra Gets Cosy With Nick Jonas, Flaunts Bombshell Body In Racy Dress, Pics Go Viral

Priyanka Chopra turned cheerleader for her singer-husband Nick Jonas as she attended Jonas Brothers concert at the Yankee Stadium in New York. Priyanka, who was last seen in Citadel, gave a huge shout-out to Nick by dedicating a heartfelt post to him on her Instagram account, alongside a set of PDA-filled photographs of the couple.

Priyanka looked sensationally hot in a very racy crop top which she paired with a black skirt and a leather jacket. Nick dazzled in an all-white ensemble for the concert. In one of the photos, Priyanka cuddles up to her hubby as they strike a sexy pose together. Sharing the pics, Priyanka wrote, “You are a magnet @nickjonas MM and I are so lucky to have you. Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. You’re all in for a huge ride! Let’s gooooo! Great job JB team the Band, the crew. The show was seamless and awe inspiring. Round 2 tonight!"

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra got emotional during the Jonas Brothers’ concert. She joined her in-laws in the stands to watch and cheer for the Jonas Brothers. However, there came a point in the concert when Priyanka appeared to be moved by a performance and was seen in tears.

Back in 2021, Nick had opened up about how Priyanka Chopra has supported him, when one of his albums under-performed and he was heartbroken. “My wife showed me incredible support and love after Spaceman album came out. I am really proud of the album I made. But it didn’t quite perform like I wanted it to. Which was really discouraging for me. Because I was like ‘man, I put so much effort into this album’. The way she loved me through it and was just proud, meant a lot,” Nick shared on Jonas Brothers’ YouTube channel.