Priyanka Chopra Gets Ready For Met Gala 2023 With Daughter Malti Marie On Her Lap; See Pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were giving out cool-parent vibes as they graced the Met Gala 2023. As Priyanka got ready for the big day, guess who kept her company? Her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas! The actress shared a heartwarming picture on her Instagram stories of her getting ready for the event with her adorable daughter sitting on her lap.

Priyanka looked stunning in a silver crop top paired with a matching skirt in the picture. For the event, Nick kept it simple with a Valentino leather blazer, black pants, and a white shirt. Priyanka, however, stole the show with her black and white Valentino gown, featuring a thigh-high slit and a dramatic train, which she complemented with white gloves and bell sleeves.

The actress shared an endearing picture of herself with her daughter and captioned it “Met glam with Mama #MM". The picture has won the hearts of netizens, who couldn’t stop gushing about the duo.

Take a look at the picture here:

Priyanka accessorized her look with Bvlgari jewelry including an 11-carat diamond necklace, earrings, and ear cuffs. The Citadel star completed her look with a unique side-parted bun.

Priyanka made her Met Gala debut in 2017. Her look at her debut appearance was very popular as she wore a Ralph Lauren trench coat dress with a massive train and was listed as the best dressed on multiple fashion lists. She made an entrance with her now-husband Nick Jonas sparking dating rumours.

On the work front, she is currently seen in the web series Citadel. It also stars Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville. Priyanka also has the romantic comedy Love Again releasing this month. She stars along with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion in it. The talented actress will be also seen in Farhan Akhtar’s next, Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

