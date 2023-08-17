Priyanka Chopra Gives Snacks To Staff At Nick Jonas' Concert, Wins Hearts; Video Goes Viral

Global superstar Priyanka Chopra is no stranger to going viral on social media and having all her actions judged by netizens across the world. In a recent incident, a video of the actor is going viral on Reddit, in which she can be seen handing out snacks to an event staff at Jonas Brothers’ concert. However, people are not only lauding her kind gesture but also appreciating her stylish outfit.

In the video, Priyanka can be seen wearing a sequined white crop top with a matching mini skirt and knee-high boots. The outfit seemed to have a Y2K-inspired floral patchwork design. Priyanka was seen handing out packets of snacks to a lady working as the event staff.

One person wrote, “I’ve met her a couple of times and she’s always been so sweet. Even if it’s seen as ‘fake’ or for her persona or whatever, there are so many celebs who are downright AWFUL when you meet them and can’t even pretend to be nice."

Another person added, “The thing being fake makes no sense to me. She is in that position that not every time can she be confident, sweet or understanding. And yet, she manages to make the other person feel comfortable by being generous even on the days she doesn’t feel like it. People expect her to do that if she doesn’t but if she does, they call it fake."

Priyanka was last seen opposite Richard Madden in Prime Video’s spy-thriller series Citadel. The series was created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh and David Weil. It also featured Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville and Ashleigh Cummings in pivotal roles.

The actor will soon begin shooting for Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.