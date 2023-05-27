Priyanka Chopra Got Krrish Role After Rakesh Roshan Saw Her Aitraaz Assault Scene; Says 'Was Embarrassed...'

Priyanka Chopra has frequently mentioned that she learned the art of acting through practical experience on film sets rather than in film school. Initially, she relied on her natural instincts during the early years of her career. However, as she gained more experience, she began investing greater effort into developing her characters. A turning point in her career was her role in the film Aitraaz, where she portrayed a bold and confident character with negative shades.

Priyanka shared a funny anecdote during an interview with Anupam Kher on his talk show, recalling how director Rakesh Roshan noticed her at a funeral and subsequently cast her in the superhero film Krrish. She said, “Rakesh sir saw me at a funeral, and he called me. He said, ‘I saw you at a funeral, you’re very pretty’. I said, ‘Excuse me?’ I was wearing a white salwar kurta, no makeup. Anyway, Rakesh Roshan was calling me, and this was right after Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. He wanted to see my rushes from Aitraaz.”

Priyanka was worried because Rakesh Roshan had a particular way of portraying women in his films, which was different from her character in Aitraaz. She offered to show him scenes from other projects, but he insisted on watching her performance in Aitraaz. Priyanka felt embarrassed as he ended up seeing a scene where her character commits assault. She shared, “I called up Abbas-Mustan, and I said, ‘Look, meri izzat ka sawal hai (my reputation is on stake), please don’t show him the interval scene’. It was a rape scene, in which I rape Akshay’s character. He watched that scene and cast me in Krrish. I was so embarrassed, I couldn’t look him in the eye.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently seen in the web series Citadel next to Richard Madden. The high-action show portrays Priyanka in a never-seen-before spy avatar where the actress does massive stunts. As the show aired its finale episode, the show has already been greenlit for the second season.