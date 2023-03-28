Priyanka Chopra not only had a successful career in Bollywood but our ‘desi girl’ is also making her mark in Hollywood. She was last seen in Keanu Reeves’ Matrix 4 and has impressive international projects lined up. The actress will also be making her Bollywood comeback with Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Before foraying into Hollywood films, she was a part of music videos In My City and Exotic ft. Pitbull.

Now, in a recent interview, Priyanka opened up about taking a break from Bollywood after people pushed her into a corner. She also shared that she was tired of politics. Talking to Dax Shepard on his podcast Armchair Expert, Priyanka shared, " I’ve never said this so I’m going to say it because you’ll make me feel safe" and continued, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break."

She added, “This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn’t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require groveling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has several projects in her pipeline. She is currently working on the Hollywood film Ending Things along with Captain America star Anthony Mackie. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Love Again with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. PeeCee will also feature in Farhan Akhtar’s Bollywood movie titled Jee Le Zaraa in which she will share the screen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Priyanka will soon make her OTT debut with Citadel.

